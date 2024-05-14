Goaltender can be rallying figure, eraser in playoffs

A goalie like Edmonton's Stuart Skinner has played the whole season, so there is way more pressure on him than Silovs, and the Oilers haven't decided whether Skinner or Calvin Pickard will start Game 4.

The Oilers have this Cup-or-bust attitude, and know what Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are doing and what the rest of the team is doing. If Skinner remains the starter, he doesn't have to be Johnny Bower, Terry Sawchuk, Ken Dryden or anyone like that. He just needs to be Stuart Skinner, make a save when it's there, not think too much about it and give his team a chance. That's all he really needs to do.

Edmonton is a good enough team that it doesn't really need a big chance. It just needs a little one and Skinner is more than capable of providing that chance, but the pressure of being the goalie in that market, that's a difficult position. It's a hard spot for a young man like Skinner, 25, to be in and he's showing some signs of it.

But again, you can't leave Brock Boeser all alone at the hashmarks and expect the goalie to stop those kinds of shots, so the opportunities the Canucks are getting are pretty Grade A and most goalies are not going to stop ones from there. I don't think there are that many who I would say, he should have that one back, or should have had that other one back. If the goalie can stop one more puck, that's what I always ask them to do. If he can stop one more puck than the other guy, then everyone will go home happy.

As far as the rest of the playoffs through the first round and into the second, it's been very, very physical.

Anytime the Florida Panthers are playing, you know the game is going to be physical. It's a trait of theirs and they keep everybody on their toes.

The second round between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes, and Carolina's first-round series against the New York Islanders, were also physical. The physicality of playoff hockey is back, which is good.

I was a little bit surprised that the Vegas Golden Knights weren't as physical as they were last year. I thought their fourth line was a really big factor in their march to the Stanley Cup. This year, they looked like they were trying to score all the goals and have impact that way instead of being the physical presence they were in 2023. They got away from their identity, which hurt them in the long run.

I think the Dallas Stars are playing really well leading the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in the best-of-7 second round. Young forwards Logan Stankoven and Wyatt Johnston, each 21, are a lot like Silovs, players who seem to come out of nowhere and are having a great time. They're making big plays and scoring big goals at big times. Dallas is getting a lot out of them.

The Rangers are also really playing well. They have speed, skill, their power play is going at another level and their goalie, Igor Shesterkin, is playing well. They're playing a real fast game, but Carolina has won two straight to avoid elimination.