3 Keys: Bruins at Panthers, Game 5 of Eastern 2nd Round

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers can advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the second straight season with a victory against the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

The Panthers have won three consecutive games to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series, but they expect the Bruins to raise their level of play to try to avoid elimination.

“I don’t think too much changes,” Florida forward Carter Verhaeghe said. “It’s obviously going to be their best and we’ve just got to keep on doing what we’re doing and playing the right way and try to stick to what we do best in our game.”

The roles are reversed from when the Bruins took a 3-1 series lead on the Panthers in the first round last season before Florida reeled off three consecutive victories to win the series. Boston also held a 3-1 series lead against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round this season and were pushed to a Game 7 before advancing with a 2-1 overtime win.

“We put ourselves in this position, down 3-1,” Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke said. “But we just have to take it game by game, day by day. That’s our focus here. Obviously, you guys saw last series, what Toronto was able to do to us, and obviously last year with how the series went with Florida and Boston last year.

“So I think for us, we’re do-or-die right now, so we have to come out with that mentality and take advantage of it.”

The Bruins will be without captain Brad Marchand for the second straight game because of an upper-body injury he sustained in a collision with Panthers center Sam Bennett in Game 3. He has skated the past two days and there appears to be a chance he can return for Game 6 if Boston can extend the series.

“Our focus is on our structure, our execution and getting ready for Game 5,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “Now, giving him (Marchand) an opportunity is extra motivation, yes.”

The Panthers are 3-0 in their history when leading a best-of-7 series 3-1. The Bruins are 0-25 in their history when trailing 3-1 in a best-of-7 series.