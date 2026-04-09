Golden Knights at Kraken projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (36-26-16) at KRAKEN (32-34-11)
10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, SCRIPPS, KONG, SNO, SNE, SN1
Golden Knights projected lineup
Brett Howden -- Jack Eichel -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Ivan Barbashev -- Mitch Marner -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Colton Sissons
Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Jeremy Lauzon -- Ben Hutton
Adin Hill
Carter Hart
Scratched: Akira Schmid, Kaedan Korczak, Reilly Smith
Injured: Alexander Holtz (upper body), William Karlsson (lower body)
Kraken projected Lineup
Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann -- Berkly Catton -- Frederick Gaudreau
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Kaapo Kakko
Ryan Winterton -- Oscar Fisker Molgaard -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Nikke Kokko
Scratched: Ryan Lindgren, Ben Meyers, Eeli Tolvanen, Matt Murray
Injured: Shane Wright (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)
Status report
Lindgren, a defenseman, and Tolvanen, a forward, each will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. … Kokko will back up Daccord after being recalled on an emergency basis from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday; Grubauer, a goalie, is injured and Murray, another goalie, is away from the team to attend to a family matter.