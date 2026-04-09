Golden Knights at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (36-26-16) at KRAKEN (32-34-11)

10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, SCRIPPS, KONG, SNO, SNE, SN1

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brett Howden -- Jack Eichel -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Ivan Barbashev -- Mitch Marner -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Colton Sissons

Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Jeremy Lauzon -- Ben Hutton

Adin Hill

Carter Hart

Scratched: Akira Schmid, Kaedan Korczak, Reilly Smith

Injured: Alexander Holtz (upper body), William Karlsson (lower body)

Kraken projected Lineup

Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Berkly Catton -- Frederick Gaudreau

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Kaapo Kakko

Ryan Winterton -- Oscar Fisker Molgaard -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Josh Mahura -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Nikke Kokko

Scratched: Ryan Lindgren, Ben Meyers, Eeli Tolvanen, Matt Murray

Injured: Shane Wright (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)

Status report

Lindgren, a defenseman, and Tolvanen, a forward, each will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. … Kokko will back up Daccord after being recalled on an emergency basis from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday; Grubauer, a goalie, is injured and Murray, another goalie, is away from the team to attend to a family matter.

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