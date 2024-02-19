Morelli has 2 points in NHL debut, Golden Knights shut out Sharks

Thompson makes 30 saves, Theodore gets 3 assists for Vegas

Recap: Golden Knights @ Sharks 2.19.24

By Chelena Goldman
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Mason Morelli had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut, and Logan Thompson made 30 saves for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 4-0 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Monday.

Alec Martinez had three assists for the Golden Knights (32-17-6), who had lost two straight games.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves for the Sharks (15-35-5), who have lost three of their last four and were shut out or the ninth time this season.

Michael Amadio gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 2:28 of the first period.

William Karlsson made it 2-0 at 4:25, scoring on a rebound from a shot by Martinez.

Morelli increased the lead to 3-0 at 19:12 taking a cross-ice pass from Alex Pietrangelo on the power play.

The 28-year-old forward, who was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Saturday, became the first player in Golden Knights history to have two points in his NHL debut.

Keegan Kolesar scored for a 4-0 lead at 18:44 of the second period.

