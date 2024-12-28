Golden Knights score 4 in 3rd period, rally past Sharks

Eichel, Stone each has goal, assist for Vegas, which has won 9 of past 10

Golden Knights at Sharks | Recap

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights scored four goals in the third period to rally past the San Jose Sharks 6-3 at SAP Center on Friday.

Mark Stone had a goal and an assist, and Victor Olofsson had two assists for the Golden Knights (24-8-3), who have won five straight and nine of their last 10. Adin Hill made 22 saves.

Shakir Mukhamadullin scored his first NHL goal, and Will Smith had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (11-21-6), who have lost six straight. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev made 30 saves.

Noah Hanifin gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 6:58 of the first period. Olofsson fed a pass from the right boards, and Hanifin walked into the high slot before beating Georgiev over the glove.

Mukhamadullin tied the game 1-1 at 14:40 with a slap shot from the left point that hit Hill's right pad and trickled past the goal line.

Stone gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead at 3:27 of the second period with a backhand shot around Georgiev's pads at the top of the crease.

Smith tied the game 2-2 for the Sharks at 5:53 after Macklin Celebrini collected his own rebound and slid a pass to his right for a tap-in goal.

Tyler Toffoli gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead at 15:57 with a shot that deflected off Nicolas Hague's leg from behind the net.

Brayden McNabb tied the game 3-3 for the Golden Knights with a shorthanded goal at 1:03 of the third period. McNabb took the puck in on the left wing, scored with a toe-drag shot around Timothy Liljegren, and beat Georgiev on the glove side.

Eichel scored 23 seconds later to give the Golden Knights a 4-3 lead with another shorthanded goal. The center split the defense before going to his forehand and around Gerogiev for the goal.

Dorofeyev pushed the Vegas lead to 5-3 at 5:46. Dorofeyev took a pass from the right boards from Brett Howden after getting behind the defense and beat Georgiev with a backhand.

Howden added an empty net goal at 19:29 with a shot from the red line along the boards for the 6-3 final.

