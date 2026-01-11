Golden Knights at Sharks projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (20-11-12) at SHARKS (23-18-3)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCA, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Branden Bowman
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton – Kaedan Korczak
Carl Lindbom
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Alexander Holtz
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov
Pavol Regenda -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner -- Adam Gaudette -- Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro -- Vincent Iorio
Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Michael Misa
Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Lindbom is likely to start after Schmid made 17 saves in a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. ... Klingberg, a defenseman, could play for the first time since Dec. 31. … Askarov is expected to start after Nedeljkovic made 16 saves in a 5-4 overtime win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.