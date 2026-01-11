Golden Knights at Sharks projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (20-11-12) at SHARKS (23-18-3)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCA, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Branden Bowman

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton – Kaedan Korczak

Carl Lindbom

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Alexander Holtz

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov

Pavol Regenda -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Gaudette -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- Vincent Iorio

Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Michael Misa

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Lindbom is likely to start after Schmid made 17 saves in a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. ... Klingberg, a defenseman, could play for the first time since Dec. 31. … Askarov is expected to start after Nedeljkovic made 16 saves in a 5-4 overtime win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.