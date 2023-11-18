Latest News

Couturier scores in OT, Flyers recover to defeat Golden Knights 

Philadelphia wins 4th straight; Marchessault has 3 points for Vegas

PHILADELPHIA -- Sean Couturier scored at 1:00 of overtime and had an assist for the Philadelphia Flyers in their fourth straight win, 4-3 against the Vegas Golden Knights at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

Owen Tippett had a goal and an assist, and Tyson Foerster and Sean Walker each scored for Philadelphia (9-7-1). Travis Sanheim had two assists, and Carter Hart made 28 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist for Vegas (13-4-1), and William Karlsson scored. Shea Theodore had two assists, and Logan Thompson made 34 saves.

Couturier was first on a loose puck in the Golden Knights end and slid a puck on net that got under Thompson for the winner. 

Tippett gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 15:29 of the first period with a power-play goal, Philadelphia's first in nine games. The goal also extended Tippett's goal and point streak to four games (five goals, one assist).

Foerster made it 2-0 59 seconds into the second period with a power-play goal.

Karlsson scored from the left circle to make it 2-1 at 4:01 before Marchessault tied the game at 15:00 with backhand from the left circle.

Walker put the Flyers ahead 3-2 at 15:25 when his shot from the right point went over Thompson's glove.

Marchessault tied the game 3-3 with a 5-on-3 power-play goal at 19:05.

Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson, who returned to the lineup after missing five games because of an upper-body injury, was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking Philadelphia forward Garnet Hathaway at 9:41 of the second period.