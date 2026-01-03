Jones caps 'whirlwind' 24 hours with 2026 Winter Classic for Panthers

MIAMI -- It’s been a good week to be Seth Jones.
Friday, it was an even better day to be the defenseman for the Florida Panthers.
In the past 24 hours, Jones reached the 900-game milestone in the NHL, played in the League’s signature outdoor game and was informed he had been selected to represent the United States in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
And, oh yeah, he arrived at the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the New York Rangers at loanDepot park on Friday in grand style, dressed in the style out of the iconic TV show “Miami Vice” while driving a Ferrari, sporting the old-school brick-style mobile phone that was reserved for the rich and famous when cell phones were a rarity in the ‘80s.
The arrival was part of the Panthers’ coordinated entrance to the game, continuing the time-honored tradition of teams executing a theme for its walk-in an outdoor game.
“Yeah, 900th game, outdoor game, it's definitely been a little bit of a whirlwind," Jones said during a pregame press conference.