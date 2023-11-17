Latest News

Golden Knights at Flyers

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (13-3-1) at FLYERS (8-7-1)

1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP, SN

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden -- Michael Amadio -- Mark Stone

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Kaedan Korczak, Brayden Pachal, Jonas Rondbjerg

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Chandler Stephenson (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Scott Laughton

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Louie Belpedio

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Bobby Brink

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (lower body), Marc Staal (upper body), Felix Sandstrom (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Thompson will start and Hill will play at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. ... Stephenson will be a game-time decision after the forward missed the past five games. Coach Bruce Cassidy said if Stephenson plays, Dorofeyev would be scratched. ... Staal practiced Friday in a regular jersey and the defenseman could play for the first time since Oct. 19. If Staal returns, it's likely Zamula would be scratched. ... Ristolainen practiced but the defenseman skated in a non-contact jersey.