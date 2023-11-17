Golden Knights at Flyers

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (13-3-1) at FLYERS (8-7-1)
1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP, SN
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Brett Howden -- Michael Amadio -- Mark Stone
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev
William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Kaedan Korczak, Brayden Pachal, Jonas Rondbjerg
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Chandler Stephenson (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson
Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Scott Laughton
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Louie Belpedio
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Bobby Brink
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (lower body), Marc Staal (upper body), Felix Sandstrom (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Thompson will start and Hill will play at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. ... Stephenson will be a game-time decision after the forward missed the past five games. Coach Bruce Cassidy said if Stephenson plays, Dorofeyev would be scratched. ... Staal practiced Friday in a regular jersey and the defenseman could play for the first time since Oct. 19. If Staal returns, it's likely Zamula would be scratched. ... Ristolainen practiced but the defenseman skated in a non-contact jersey.