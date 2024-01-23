Toffoli’s hat trick lifts Devils past Golden Knights in OT

Toffoli scored from the right face-off circle off a 2-on-1 with Luke Hughes.

Curtis Lazar scored twice, and Nathan Bastian and Simon Nemec each had two assists for the Devils (24-18-3), who had lost three of four. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist to extend his goal streak to four games for Vegas (27-14-6), who had won three straight. Nicolas Roy had a goal and two assists, and Logan Thompson made 32 saves.

Toffoli cut the lead to 5-4 with 16 seconds left in the second period with a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Thompson five-hole.

Lazar put in a rebound at the left post to tie it 5-5 at 9:14 of the third period.

Pavel Dorofeyev gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 6:12 of the first period with a snap shot from the right circle on a 2-on-1 rush.

Nico Hischier tied it 1-1 at 15:21, scoring from the slot off a pass from Timo Meier, who was behind the goal line.

New Jersey made it 2-1 at 19:38 with another pass from below the goal line into the slot, Erik Haula finding Lazar this time.

Toffoli gave the Devils a 3-1 lead with a shot from between the circles at 1:37 of the second period.

Marchessault scored his first of the night off a rebound to make it 3-2 at 7:39. He scored on a 2-on-1 rush with Ivan Barbashev to tie it 3-3 at 10:00.

Chandler Stephenson gave Vegas a 4-3 lead, scoring a 4-on-4 goal with a redirect off Mark Stone's saucer pass into the slot at 10:48.

Roy made it 5-3 at 19:08 with a one-timer in front off a pass from behind the net by Marchessault.