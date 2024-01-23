Toffoli’s hat trick lifts Devils past Golden Knights in OT

Lazar scores twice for New Jersey; Marchessault, Roy each gets 3 points for Vegas

Recap: Vegas Golden Knights @ New Jersey Devils 1.22.24

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Tyler Toffoli completed his hat trick by scoring with 2:25 remaining in overtime, and the New Jersey Devils came back to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-5 at Prudential Center on Monday.

Toffoli scored from the right face-off circle off a 2-on-1 with Luke Hughes.

Curtis Lazar scored twice, and Nathan Bastian and Simon Nemec each had two assists for the Devils (24-18-3), who had lost three of four. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist to extend his goal streak to four games for Vegas (27-14-6), who had won three straight. Nicolas Roy had a goal and two assists, and Logan Thompson made 32 saves.

Toffoli cut the lead to 5-4 with 16 seconds left in the second period with a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Thompson five-hole.

Lazar put in a rebound at the left post to tie it 5-5 at 9:14 of the third period.

Pavel Dorofeyev gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 6:12 of the first period with a snap shot from the right circle on a 2-on-1 rush.

Nico Hischier tied it 1-1 at 15:21, scoring from the slot off a pass from Timo Meier, who was behind the goal line.

New Jersey made it 2-1 at 19:38 with another pass from below the goal line into the slot, Erik Haula finding Lazar this time.

Toffoli gave the Devils a 3-1 lead with a shot from between the circles at 1:37 of the second period.

Marchessault scored his first of the night off a rebound to make it 3-2 at 7:39. He scored on a 2-on-1 rush with Ivan Barbashev to tie it 3-3 at 10:00.

Chandler Stephenson gave Vegas a 4-3 lead, scoring a 4-on-4 goal with a redirect off Mark Stone's saucer pass into the slot at 10:48.

Roy made it 5-3 at 19:08 with a one-timer in front off a pass from behind the net by Marchessault.

Latest News

Corey Perry signs contract with Edmonton Oilers

Perry signs 1-year contract with Oilers, 'takes full responsibility'
Winnipeg Jets Boston Bruins game recap January 22

Bruins defeat Jets, extend winning streak to 5 
Corey Perry signing by Edmonton Oilers excites Connor McDavid

McDavid says Perry 'great add' for red-hot Oilers
Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury update broken jaw

Bedard out at least 6 more weeks for Blackhawks with fractured jaw
Canucks Carson Soucy out 5-6 weeks with hand injury

Soucy out 5-6 weeks for Canucks with hand injury
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast available now

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast
NHL Buzz news and notes January 22

NHL Buzz: Skinner could return for Sabres, has missed 5 games with upper-body injury
Oliver Kylington skates in practice with Calgary first time since start of last season

Kylington practices with Flames for 1st time since 2022
Stanley Cup rides on Toronto subway to start All-Star Game festivities

Stanley Cup rides on Toronto subway to start All-Star Game festivities
Vincent Trocheck, Kyle Connor added to NHL All-Star roster

Trocheck, Connor added to NHL All-Star Weekend roster
Ray Bourque happy for Islanders coach Patrick Roy return to NHL

Roy’s return to NHL thrills friend, former teammate Bourque
Kirill Kaprizov leads 3 Stars of the Week January 22

Kaprizov leads 3 Stars of the Week
Maple Leafs Conor Timmins fined for cross checking Kraken Tanev

Timmins fined maximum for cross-checking in Maple Leafs game
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast
NHL betting odds for January 22, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 22