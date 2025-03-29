Golden Knights at Predators projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (44-20-8) at PREDATORS (27-37-8)
6:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Nicolas Roy -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt
Injured: Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Tomas Hertl (shoulder), Alex Pietrangelo (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith -- Fedor Svechkov -- Colton Sissons
Zachary L’Heureux -- Michael McCarron -- Kieffer Bellows
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron
Andreas Englund -- Spencer Stastney
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body)
Status report
Hill made 18 saves in a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. … Evangelista is expected to play his fifth consecutive game on the top line with Forsberg and O’Reilly.