Golden Knights at Predators projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (44-20-8) at PREDATORS (27-37-8)

6:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Nicolas Roy -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt

Injured: Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Tomas Hertl (shoulder), Alex Pietrangelo (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith -- Fedor Svechkov -- Colton Sissons

Zachary L’Heureux -- Michael McCarron -- Kieffer Bellows

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron

Andreas Englund -- Spencer Stastney

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body)

Status report

Hill made 18 saves in a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. … Evangelista is expected to play his fifth consecutive game on the top line with Forsberg and O’Reilly.

