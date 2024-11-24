Golden Knights score 5 in 2nd, ease past Canadiens

Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel each had a goal and two assists for Vegas (13-6-2), which won 3-2 at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, and has won four of six. Adin Hill made 15 saves.

Brendan Gallagher had two assists for Montreal (7-11-2), which lost for the first time in three games.

Sam Montembeault, who shut out the Edmonton Oilers on Monday in his previous start, made 18 saves in two periods. Cayden Primeau made four saves in the third period.

The five goals were a season high for Vegas in one period this season, and the most Montreal has allowed in one period.

Tomas Hertl gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 4:39. He shot into a wide-open right side after Nicolas Roy screened Montembeault’s view of Brayden McNabb’s cross-ice pass to Hertl from the left face-off circle.

Callahan Burke made it 2-0 at 8:18 when he scored his first NHL goal in three games for Vegas since he was recalled from Henderson of the AHL on Tuesday. Burke one-timed a shot from the slot on Barbashev’s pass from behind the net to score in his sixth NHL game, including two with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022-23, and one last season with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Barbashev pushed it to 3-0 at 9:09. He finished off a give-and-go return pass from Eichel on a 2-on-1 after Montreal forward Juraj Slafkovsky turned over the puck inside the Vegas blue line.

Tanner Pearson made it 4-0 at 10:35 on a shot from the inside edge of the right face-off circle on a backhand pass from Noah Hanifin.

Keegan Kolesar scored at 17:02 for a 5-0 lead. He scored stick side on Montembeault, who dropped Zach Whitecloud’s shot from the point at his feet.

Emil Heineman cut it to 5-1 with a power-play goal at 2:03 of the third period. Jayden Struble scored at 13:03 to make it 5-2.

Eichel one-timed Barbashev’s cross-ice pass on a 2-on-1 at 18:12 for the 6-2 final.