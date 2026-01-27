Golden Knights at Canadiens projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-14-12) at CANADIENS (28-17-7)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Mitch Marner -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Reilly Smith -- Keegan Kolesar
Braeden Bowman -- Tanner Laczynski -- Alexander Holtz
Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Adin Hill
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach
Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson -- Kaiden Guhle
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Samuel Montembeault
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Jayden Struble, Joe Veleno
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle)
Status report
Schmid could start after Hill made consecutive starts, including allowing seven goals on 32 shots in a 7-1 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. … Dobes will start after Montembeault started the previous two games; otherwise the Canadiens will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday.