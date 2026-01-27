Golden Knights at Canadiens projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-14-12) at CANADIENS (28-17-7)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Mitch Marner -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Reilly Smith -- Keegan Kolesar

Braeden Bowman -- Tanner Laczynski -- Alexander Holtz

Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Adin Hill

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Jayden Struble, Joe Veleno

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle)

Status report

Schmid could start after Hill made consecutive starts, including allowing seven goals on 32 shots in a 7-1 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. … Dobes will start after Montembeault started the previous two games; otherwise the Canadiens will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

