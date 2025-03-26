Eichel scores hat trick, Golden Knights defeat Wild

It was Eichel's fifth NHL hat trick and his first since March 19, 2023. He also has 10 points (five goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak.

Brett Howden and Tanner Pearson scored, and Mark Stone and Noah Hanifin each had two assists for Vegas (43-20-8), which has won four straight. Adin Hill made 23 saves.

Marcus Johansson scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves for Minnesota (40-27-5), which was coming off a 3-0 loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Eichel gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 6:23 of the first period. Stone found a rebound in front and sent a backhand pass to Eichel, who scored past the lunging glove of Fleury from the left circle.

Howden extended the lead 2-0 at 8:22 of the second period, tapping in a rebound at the right post after Hanifin's initial shot caromed back off the end glass.

Johansson cut the deficit to 2-1 at 1:42 of the third period, scoring on a one-timer from the high slot following a turnover by Stone.

Eichel increased the lead to 3-1 at 14:57, beating Fleury glove side with a wrist shot from the left circle for a power-play goal.

Minnesota pulled Fleury for the extra attacker at 16:43, and Pearson scored into the empty net just 14 seconds later to make it 4-1.

Eichel then completed the hat trick on a 2-on-1 at 17:28 for the 5-1 final.