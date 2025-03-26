Eichel scores hat trick, Golden Knights defeat Wild

Vegas has won 4 in row; Minnesota loses for 2nd straight day

VGK@MIN: Eichel records the fifth hat trick of his career

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Jack Eichel scored a hat trick for the Vegas Golden Knights, who defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-1 at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday.

It was Eichel's fifth NHL hat trick and his first since March 19, 2023. He also has 10 points (five goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak.

Brett Howden and Tanner Pearson scored, and Mark Stone and Noah Hanifin each had two assists for Vegas (43-20-8), which has won four straight. Adin Hill made 23 saves.

Marcus Johansson scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves for Minnesota (40-27-5), which was coming off a 3-0 loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Eichel gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 6:23 of the first period. Stone found a rebound in front and sent a backhand pass to Eichel, who scored past the lunging glove of Fleury from the left circle.

Howden extended the lead 2-0 at 8:22 of the second period, tapping in a rebound at the right post after Hanifin's initial shot caromed back off the end glass.

Johansson cut the deficit to 2-1 at 1:42 of the third period, scoring on a one-timer from the high slot following a turnover by Stone.

Eichel increased the lead to 3-1 at 14:57, beating Fleury glove side with a wrist shot from the left circle for a power-play goal.

Minnesota pulled Fleury for the extra attacker at 16:43, and Pearson scored into the empty net just 14 seconds later to make it 4-1.

Eichel then completed the hat trick on a 2-on-1 at 17:28 for the 5-1 final.

