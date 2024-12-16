Olofsson scores twice, Golden Knights defeat Wild

Eichel has 2 assists for Vegas, which has won 5 of 6

VGK at MIN | Recap

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Victor Olofsson scored twice, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-2 at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday.

Shea Theodore had a goal and an assist, and Jack Eichel had two assists for Vegas (20-8-3), which was coming off a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday but is 5-1-0 in its past six games. Iiya Samsonov made 21 saves.

Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals for the second straight game, and Mats Zuccarello had two assists for Minnesota (20-7-4), which defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Jesper Wallstedt made 24 saves in his season debut after Filip Gustavsson was a late scratch because of an undisclosed injury.

Kaprizov gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 1:30 of the first period. Zuccarello forced a turnover by Zach Whitecloud along the boards and sent a backhand centering feed out to Kaprizov, who scored blocker side from in front.

Olofsson scored seven seconds into a power play to tie it 1-1 at 9:31. He used a screen from Mark Stone and shot blocker side from the top of the right circle.

Theodore put Vegas ahead 2-1 at 6:04 of the second period, taking a pass from Eichel as the trailer on an odd-man rush and finishing with a shot from the edge of the left circle.

Kaprizov tied it 2-2 at 16:56. Brock Faber's shot from the high slot was blocked by Whitecloud and deflected up to Kaprizov, who gloved the puck down at the right face-off dot and roofed a quick wrist shot over Samsonov’s glove.

Olofsson responded to make it 3-2 at 3:49 of the third period. He took a pass from William Karlsson on a rush and sent a shot back toward him at the top of the crease, where it deflected in off the stick of Frederick Gaudreau.

