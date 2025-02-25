Byfield has career-high 4 assists, Kings rally past Golden Knights

Moore scores twice for Los Angeles, which is 5-0-1 in past 6 games

Golden Knights at Kings | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Quinton Byfield had an NHL career-high four assists, and the Los Angeles Kings scored four goals in the third period of a 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena on Monday.

Trevor Moore scored twice, Warren Foegele had a goal and an assist, and Adrian Kempe had two assists for the Kings (31-17-7), who are 5-0-1 in their past six games. Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves.

Brayden McNabb and Mark Stone scored for the Golden Knights (34-18-6), who had won three straight. Ilya Samsonov made 14 saves.

Moore tied it 2-2 just 42 seconds into the third period. Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo couldn't hold the puck in the offensive zone, and Moore skated in on a 2-on-1 rush the other way before roofing a shot short side from the left circle.

Foegele put Los Angeles back in front 3-2 at 8:31. Byfield sent a backhand, backdoor pass to Foegele, who cut across the crease and lifted a shot over a sprawling Samsonov, who had lost his footing while sliding to protect the left post.

Joel Edmundson made it 4-2 at 15:28 with a one-timer from the left point off a pass from Kempe, who then fed Kevin Fiala for a backhand from the edge of the left circle at 17:41 for the 5-2 final.

Moore gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 10:30 of the first period with his first power-play goal of the season. He was in front of Samsonov and redirected Byfield’s shot from the left circle under the goalie's blocker.

McNabb tied it 1-1 at 10:26 of the second period. Tomas Hertl found McNabb with a cross-slot pass, and the defenseman scored with a wrist shot through traffic from above the right circle.

Stone put Vegas ahead 2-1 at 16:41 with a redirection of Noah Hanifin’s slap shot from the point.

Latest News

Tkachuk chats 4 Nations, hockey family on 'Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'

Jets rally late in 3rd, top Sharks in OT for 10th straight win

Morrow talks new book, ‘Miracle On Ice’ in Q&A with NHL.com

Coaches tasked with helping players getting refocused for stretch drive after 4 Nations

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues Gretzky pursuit for Capitals against Flames

Kuraly of Blue Jackets excited to play on ‘hallowed grounds’ at Stadium Series

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Husso traded to Ducks by Red Wings for future considerations

NHL Buzz: Panthers coach 'not worried' about Tkachuk injury

Zegras of Ducks suspended 3 games for interference

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Hartman of Wild has suspension reduced to 8 games

NHL Trade Buzz: Marchand has ‘always planned’ on staying with Bruins

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Brind'Amour cherishes memories of Montreal as player, Hurricanes coach

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Power Player thrilled to be part of 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal 

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now