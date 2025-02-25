Byfield has career-high 4 assists, Kings rally past Golden Knights

Trevor Moore scored twice, Warren Foegele had a goal and an assist, and Adrian Kempe had two assists for the Kings (31-17-7), who are 5-0-1 in their past six games. Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves.

Brayden McNabb and Mark Stone scored for the Golden Knights (34-18-6), who had won three straight. Ilya Samsonov made 14 saves.

Moore tied it 2-2 just 42 seconds into the third period. Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo couldn't hold the puck in the offensive zone, and Moore skated in on a 2-on-1 rush the other way before roofing a shot short side from the left circle.

Foegele put Los Angeles back in front 3-2 at 8:31. Byfield sent a backhand, backdoor pass to Foegele, who cut across the crease and lifted a shot over a sprawling Samsonov, who had lost his footing while sliding to protect the left post.

Joel Edmundson made it 4-2 at 15:28 with a one-timer from the left point off a pass from Kempe, who then fed Kevin Fiala for a backhand from the edge of the left circle at 17:41 for the 5-2 final.

Moore gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 10:30 of the first period with his first power-play goal of the season. He was in front of Samsonov and redirected Byfield’s shot from the left circle under the goalie's blocker.

McNabb tied it 1-1 at 10:26 of the second period. Tomas Hertl found McNabb with a cross-slot pass, and the defenseman scored with a wrist shot through traffic from above the right circle.

Stone put Vegas ahead 2-1 at 16:41 with a redirection of Noah Hanifin’s slap shot from the point.