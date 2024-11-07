Hanifin scores twice in 3rd period, lifts Golden Knights past Oilers

Forward nets tying, go-ahead goals for Vegas, Eichel, Barbashev each has 3 points

Golden Knights at Oilers | Recap

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTONNoah Hanifin scored twice as the Vegas Golden Knights earned their first road win of the season, 4-2 against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists, and Ivan Barbashev had three assists for the Golden Knights (9-3-1), who have won six of seven. Adin Hill made 27 saves.

Brett Kulak and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers (6-7-1), who had won two of three. Stuart Skinner made 31 saves, while Connor McDavid was held pointless in his return after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury.

Eichel put the Golden Knights ahead 1-0 at 16:05 of the first period, getting sent in on a breakaway by Shea Theodore before deking to his forehand and depositing the puck past the left pad of Skinner.

Kulak tied it 1-1 at 12:18 of the second period, tipping in a one-timer from the point by Darnell Nurse past Hill’s left shoulder.

Hyman put the Oilers ahead 2-1 at 15:56, following the puck along the boards in behind the Vegas net before it took an unexpected bounce back out toward him for the putaway over Hill’s right pad.

Hanifin tied it 2-2 at 10:05 of the third period, sending a low point shot past Skinner on the power play.

With 49 seconds left, Hanifin took a cross-ice pass into the slot from Barbashev and sent the puck past Skinner’s glove.

Mark Stone scored his sixth goal of the season into the empty net with five seconds remaining.

With 7:56 to go in the third, Oilers defenseman Troy Stecher limped to the Oilers bench and was taken to the dressing room after blocking a shot.

Latest News

Bancroft, Eernisse among top undrafted forwards to watch in NCAA hockey

Super 16: Hellebuyck of Jets, Rangers’ Panarin among potential future Hall of Famers

Laughton using platform to make huge impact in Philadelphia community

Larkin, DeBrincat propel Red Wings past Blackhawks

Ovechkin scores in 5th straight, lifts Capitals past Predators

NHL Buzz: Makar could be game-time decision for Avalanche on Thursday

Maple Leafs visit veterans center for Remembrance Day

Crosby ‘just really grateful’ for longevity, approaching 600 NHL goals with Penguins

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Holloway of Blues back at rink 1 day after leaving game on stretcher

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Holloway of Blues back at rink after leaving game on stretcher

Coronato ties it late, lifts Flames past Canadiens in OT

McDavid to return from ankle injury for Oilers against Golden Knights

Hodgson 'going to make the most of every opportunity' as new play-by-play voice of Cincinnati in ECHL

Roenick played hard, 'had zero, zero fear' en route to Hall of Fame, Savard says

Roenick has was larger than life on, off ice on way to Hockey Hall

NHL On Tap: Oilers look to bounce back against Golden Knights