Hanifin scores twice in 3rd period, lifts Golden Knights past Oilers

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists, and Ivan Barbashev had three assists for the Golden Knights (9-3-1), who have won six of seven. Adin Hill made 27 saves.

Brett Kulak and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers (6-7-1), who had won two of three. Stuart Skinner made 31 saves, while Connor McDavid was held pointless in his return after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury.

Eichel put the Golden Knights ahead 1-0 at 16:05 of the first period, getting sent in on a breakaway by Shea Theodore before deking to his forehand and depositing the puck past the left pad of Skinner.

Kulak tied it 1-1 at 12:18 of the second period, tipping in a one-timer from the point by Darnell Nurse past Hill’s left shoulder.

Hyman put the Oilers ahead 2-1 at 15:56, following the puck along the boards in behind the Vegas net before it took an unexpected bounce back out toward him for the putaway over Hill’s right pad.

Hanifin tied it 2-2 at 10:05 of the third period, sending a low point shot past Skinner on the power play.

With 49 seconds left, Hanifin took a cross-ice pass into the slot from Barbashev and sent the puck past Skinner’s glove.

Mark Stone scored his sixth goal of the season into the empty net with five seconds remaining.

With 7:56 to go in the third, Oilers defenseman Troy Stecher limped to the Oilers bench and was taken to the dressing room after blocking a shot.