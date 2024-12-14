Golden Knights at Oilers projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (19-7-3) at OILERS (17-10-2)
4 p.m. ET; SN, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson
Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Kaedan Korczak, Cole Schwindt
Injured: None
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen
Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Mattias Janmark
Corey Perry -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Alec Regula
Injured: None
Status report
The Golden Knights will use the same lineup as their 3-2 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. ... Bouchard didn’t practice Friday and will be a game-time decision after leaving late in a 7-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. ... Regula, a defenseman who was claimed off waivers from the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, would play if Bouchard is unable.