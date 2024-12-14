Golden Knights at Oilers projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (19-7-3) at OILERS (17-10-2)

4 p.m. ET; SN, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Kaedan Korczak, Cole Schwindt

Injured: None

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Mattias Janmark

Corey Perry -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Alec Regula

Injured: None

Status report

The Golden Knights will use the same lineup as their 3-2 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. ... Bouchard didn’t practice Friday and will be a game-time decision after leaving late in a 7-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. ... Regula, a defenseman who was claimed off waivers from the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, would play if Bouchard is unable.