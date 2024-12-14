Golden Knights at Oilers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (19-7-3) at OILERS (17-10-2)

4 p.m. ET; SN, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Kaedan Korczak, Cole Schwindt

Injured: None

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Mattias Janmark

Corey Perry -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Alec Regula

Injured: None

Status report

The Golden Knights will use the same lineup as their 3-2 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. ... Bouchard didn’t practice Friday and will be a game-time decision after leaving late in a 7-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. ... Regula, a defenseman who was claimed off waivers from the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, would play if Bouchard is unable.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Buzz: Ovechkin practices with Capitals for 1st time since injury

NHL to select, celebrate Quarter-Century Teams

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Fowler traded to Blues by Ducks for prospect

CHL notebook: Golden Knights prospect Kmec excelling in WHL

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Morning Skate for Dec. 14

NHL On Tap: Captains Matthews, Larkin to meet in Maple Leafs-Red Wings matchup

Ullmark makes 32 saves, Senators shut out Hurricanes

Kolesar signs 3-year, $7.5 million contract with Golden Knights

McDavid thrills Edmonton students with school visit supporting Ben Stelter Foundation

Martone, Schaefer named to Canada roster for 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship

Bennett’s selection to Canada 4 Nations roster ‘a bit of validation,’ Panthers GM says

Stolarz day to day for Maple Leafs because of lower-body injury

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Norris fined $2,000 for embellishment in Senators game

NHL EDGE stats: Devils among most robust contenders