Mrazek makes 17 saves, Red Wings shut out Golden Knights 

It was Mrazek’s 14th career shutout for the Red Wings, but first since Jan. 22, 2018. He was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers later that season and was acquired by Detroit from the Chicago Blackhawks prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7.

Lucas Raymond scored his first goal in 11 games for the Red Wings (32-29-6), who had lost seven of eight.

Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves for the Golden Knights (39-20-8), who did not have a power play and lost for the fourth time in five games (1-2-2), including 4-3 in a shootout at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Albert Johansson gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 7:58 of the second period, taking a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko and deking Samsonov before sliding the puck into the open net.

Raymond made it 2-0 at 4:51 of the third period, cutting between two defenders, kicking the puck onto his stick and beating Samsonov for his 23rd goal and first since Feb. 22.

Vegas nearly scored midway through the third when Mark Stone’s shot trickled past Mrazek, but Dylan Larkin cleared the puck away from the crease.

Marco Kasper scored at 11:14, redirecting Erik Gustafsson’s feed into an open net for the 3-0 final.

The Golden Knights were held to four shots on goal in the third.