Eichel scores in OT, Golden Knights defeat Stars 

Eichel controlled a loose puck and shot past a sprawling Jake Oettinger from the right of the crease for the game-winner.

“We get the puck back in our own zone, coming up the ice. Kind of just weaving a little bit, trying to get them to make some bad reads and get an opportunity to attack,” Eichel said. “Originally, I was trying to pull it back and shoot it, use the defenseman as a screen. Kind of fanned on it a little bit. Puck goes through [Stars defenseman Thomas Harley’s] legs, and it’s just me and the goalie. Tried to go around him, and lucky to see it go in.”

“I had the shot covered and I had the move covered,” Harley said. “I didn’t have the fan on it and get behind me covered, so I’d like that one back."