DALLAS – Jack Eichel scored 1:57 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 2-1 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday.
Eichel scores in OT, Golden Knights defeat Stars
Wins it at 1:57, Hill makes 31 saves for Vegas; Oettinger stops 24 for Dallas
Eichel controlled a loose puck and shot past a sprawling Jake Oettinger from the right of the crease for the game-winner.
“We get the puck back in our own zone, coming up the ice. Kind of just weaving a little bit, trying to get them to make some bad reads and get an opportunity to attack,” Eichel said. “Originally, I was trying to pull it back and shoot it, use the defenseman as a screen. Kind of fanned on it a little bit. Puck goes through [Stars defenseman Thomas Harley’s] legs, and it’s just me and the goalie. Tried to go around him, and lucky to see it go in.”
“I had the shot covered and I had the move covered,” Harley said. “I didn’t have the fan on it and get behind me covered, so I’d like that one back."
Michael Amadio scored, and Adin Hill made 31 saves for Vegas (14-4-2), which had lost five of its previous seven games (2-4-1).
“I thought that we just battled,” Hill said. “We did everything we could, whether it was laying down to block a shot or diving to get a clear out. Just that desperation level. It’s always an intense game when we play Dallas, and tonight definitely matched that.”
Roope Hintz scored, and Oettinger made 24 saves for Dallas (12-4-2).
“It’s difficult sometimes when the other goalie’s standing on his head. Mentally, it’s tough,” Oettinger said. “I feel like early on in my career, I would feel like I had to try to do more. I can’t go out there and hit someone or score, so I just kind of have to wait. When I get my opportunity to make a save, I have to step up and not try to feel like I have to do too much.”
Amadio gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 10:26 in the first period on the power play after a no-look, behind-the-back pass from Roy to the right of Oettinger.
“I think it’s two really good teams that play a heavy, hard game and tries to win every night. Good four lines and good goalies,” Hintz said. “Good crowd and of course, heavy game, and against them, it always feels like a playoff game. Not many chances there.”
Hintz tied it 1-1 with 43 seconds remaining in the second period when he came off the bench, got behind the Vegas defense and took a cross-ice pass from Joe Pavelski for a five-hole shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle.
“It’s two teams that don’t give up a lot. Great goaltending at both ends. Not a lot of difference between both teams,” Stars coach Peter DeBoer said. “It’s great, great hockey. That’s what it should look like. If you’re paying for a ticket tonight, you’re getting your money’s worth watching those two teams battle it out.”
Dallas outshot Vegas 17-6 in the second.
“I thought both goaltenders were very good for both teams,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “[Hill] had more traffic and volume of shots to deal, whereas I thought Oettinger had more of the high [danger]. [William Karlsson] had a 2-on-1 with [Eichel] early, [Mark Stone] had a breakaway in the third. There were some really good high-end saves. Hill made some more probably closer around to the front of the net.”
NOTES: Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez missed the game due to a lower-body injury. ... Dallas forward Craig Smith missed the game due to illness. ... It was Eichel's 10th career overtime goal.