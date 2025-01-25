Robertson scores twice in 2nd, Stars hold off Golden Knights

Forward gets 6th goal in past 5 games; Vegas has lost 5 of 6

Golden Knights at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Jason Robertson scored twice in the second period, and the Dallas Stars held off the Vegas Golden Knights for a 4-3 win at American Airlines Center on Friday.

Roope Hintz and Jamie Benn also scored, and Wyatt Johnston, Matt Duchene, and Evgenii Dadonov each had two assists for the Stars (30-17-1), who had lost three of four (1-3-0). Jake Oettinger made 18 saves.

Jack Eichel scored twice, and Mark Stone had three assists for the Golden Knights (30-15-4), who have lost five of six (1-4-1). Adin Hill made 23 saves.

Vegas was coming off a 4-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Eichel gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 4:04 of the first period, a one-timer from the top of the left face-off circle.

Hintz tied it 1-1 on the power play at 6:19 on a tip-in of Dadonov’s shot at the top of the crease.

Robertson gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 7:31 of the second period off a rebound of Duchene’s shot as he skated through the slot.

Shea Theodore tied it 2-2 at 8:57 on the power play when he finished off a cross-ice pass from Tomas Hertl.

Benn put the Stars back ahead 3-2 at 16:18 after tipping in a point shot from Duchene.

Robertson’s second goal of the game extended it to 4-2 at 17:54, chipping a loose puck into the top of the net. It was his sixth goal in his past five games.

Eichel cut it to 4-3 at 10:35 of the third period with his second goal when he stuffed in his own rebound as he was falling to the ice at the side of the net.

