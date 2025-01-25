Robertson scores twice in 2nd, Stars hold off Golden Knights

Roope Hintz and Jamie Benn also scored, and Wyatt Johnston, Matt Duchene, and Evgenii Dadonov each had two assists for the Stars (30-17-1), who had lost three of four (1-3-0). Jake Oettinger made 18 saves.

Jack Eichel scored twice, and Mark Stone had three assists for the Golden Knights (30-15-4), who have lost five of six (1-4-1). Adin Hill made 23 saves.

Vegas was coming off a 4-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Eichel gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 4:04 of the first period, a one-timer from the top of the left face-off circle.

Hintz tied it 1-1 on the power play at 6:19 on a tip-in of Dadonov’s shot at the top of the crease.

Robertson gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 7:31 of the second period off a rebound of Duchene’s shot as he skated through the slot.

Shea Theodore tied it 2-2 at 8:57 on the power play when he finished off a cross-ice pass from Tomas Hertl.

Benn put the Stars back ahead 3-2 at 16:18 after tipping in a point shot from Duchene.

Robertson’s second goal of the game extended it to 4-2 at 17:54, chipping a loose puck into the top of the net. It was his sixth goal in his past five games.

Eichel cut it to 4-3 at 10:35 of the third period with his second goal when he stuffed in his own rebound as he was falling to the ice at the side of the net.