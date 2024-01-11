MacKinnon extends home point streak to 23, Avalanche shut out Golden Knights

DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon had an assist to extend his season-opening home point streak to 23 games for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena on Wednesday.
MacKinnon tied Joe Sakic for the longest home point streak at any point in a season in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history, and he tied Wayne Gretzky (Edmonton Oilers in 1983-84) and Phil Esposito (Boston Bruins in 1973-74) for the third-longest home point streak from the start of a season in NHL history.
Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves, Valeri Nichushkin scored twice and Mikko Rantanen had two assists for the Avalanche (27-12-3), who have won eight of their past 10 games (8-1-1).
Jiri Patera made 32 saves for the Golden Knights (23-13-5), who went 0-for-4 on the power play and lost for the eighth time in 11 games (3-8-0). Adin Hill was originally expected to start in goal but missed his ninth straight game with a lower-body injury.
Nichushkin scored a power-play goal to give Colorado a 1-0 lead at 19:46 of the first period, one-timing Rantanen’s centering pass under the blocker of Patera.
Nichushkin scored again on the power play at 11:44 of the second period, converting another Rantanen pass from the top of the crease.
Colorado outshot Vegas 14-5 in the second.
Logan O’Connor scored with a slap shot from just inside the blue line that deflected off the stick of Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague at 9:20 of the third period for the 3-0 final.