Bunting has 3 points, Hurricanes cruise past Golden Knights

Svechnikov scores in return; Eichel gets assist, extends point streak to 11 for Vegas

Recap: Golden Knights @ Hurricanes 12.19.23

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C.Michael Bunting had a goal and two assists, and the Carolina Hurricanes scored five straight goals in a 6-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at PNC Arena on Tuesday.

Andrei Svechnikov scored in his return from injury, and Brady Skjei had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes (17-12-3), who extended their point streak to five games (3-0-2). Sebastian Aho had three assists and Pyotr Kochetkov made 30 saves.

William Carrier scored twice, and Jack Eichel had an assist to extend his point streak to 11 games for the Golden Knights (21-7-5), who had won seven of nine. Logan Thompson allowed six goals on 28 shots before being replaced by Jiri Patera at 4:44 of the third period. Patera stopped all 10 shots he faced.

Svechnikov gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 10:27 of the first period on the power play, scoring on a wrist shot through traffic from the left circle in his return to the lineup after missing six games with an upper-body injury.

The Hurricanes went 3-for-3 on the power play.

Carrier tied it 1-1 at 13:15 after scoring on the rebound of Brayden McNabb’s shot from the high slot.

Jordan Staal put Carolina back ahead 2-1 at 4:36 of the second period, driving to the net and redirecting Jesper Fast's pass from the right circle.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi made it 3-1 at 10:11. Kotkaniemi gathered the puck after it hit Jalen Chatfield and scored on a wrist shot under the crossbar.

Bunting extended it to 4-1 at 12:39 on the power play, scoring on the rebound of Aho’s shot.

Seth Jarvis pushed it to 5-1 with a power-play goal 10 seconds into the third period when he tapped in the rebound of Bunting's one-timer from the right circle.

Skjei made it 6-1 at 4:44, scoring top shelf from the left face-off dot. Thompson was then replaced by Patera.

Nicolas Hague cut it to 6-2 at 18:36 after scoring from inside the blue line before Carrier scored on the backhand at 19:29 for the 6-3 final.

