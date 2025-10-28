Golden Knights at Hurricanes projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (5-1-3) at HURRICANES (6-2-0)

6:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Brandon Saad

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner

Reilly Smith -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz

Cole Reinhardt -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Jaycob Megna

Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body), Colton Sissons (undisclosed)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers – Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Andrei Svechnikov

Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Bradly Nadeau

Mike Reilly -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Domenick Fensore

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), William Carrier (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), K’Andre Miller (lower body)

Status report

Reinhardt draws into the lineup, replacing Sissons… The Hurricanes did not have a morning skate. ... Gostisbehere, who missed three games with a lower-body injury, practiced Monday and could return. … Kochetkov, a goalie who has not played this season, returned to practice Monday.