Golden Knights at Hurricanes projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (5-1-3) at HURRICANES (6-2-0)
6:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Brandon Saad
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner
Reilly Smith -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz
Cole Reinhardt -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindbom
Scratched: Jaycob Megna
Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body), Colton Sissons (undisclosed)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers – Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Andrei Svechnikov
Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Bradly Nadeau
Mike Reilly -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Domenick Fensore
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), William Carrier (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), K’Andre Miller (lower body)
Status report
Reinhardt draws into the lineup, replacing Sissons… The Hurricanes did not have a morning skate. ... Gostisbehere, who missed three games with a lower-body injury, practiced Monday and could return. … Kochetkov, a goalie who has not played this season, returned to practice Monday.