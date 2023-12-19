Golden Knights at Hurricanes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (21-6-5) at HURRICANES (16-12-3)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Nicolas Roy

Brett Howden -- William Carrier -- Michael Amadio

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Ben Hutton

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Jonas Rondbjerg

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body), Keegan Kolesar (undisclosed)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jack Drury -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Yaniv Perets

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)

Status report

Patera and Rondbjerg, a forward, were recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Kolesar, a forward, did not travel with the Golden Knights. … The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Svechnikov, who has missed six games with an upper-body injury, was a full participant in practice Monday and could return to the lineup. … Free agent goalie Aaron Dell signed a PTO with Carolina on Monday and worked out on-ice Tuesday.

Latest News

Minnesota Wild Mats Zuccarello injury status

Zuccarello out week to week for Wild with upper-body injury
Edmonton Oilers New York Islanders game recap December 19

Special teams lift Islanders past Oilers
Minnesota Wild Boston Bruins game recap December 19

Kaprizov, Wild recover for OT victory against Bruins
Philadelphia Flyers New Jersey Devils game recap December 19

Flyers top Devils in OT, extend point streak to 9
Vegas Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes game recap December 19

Bunting has 3 points, Hurricanes cruise past Golden Knights
Columbus Blue Jackets Buffalo Sabres game recap December 19

Marchenko has natural hat trick, Blue Jackets score 9 in win against Sabres
New York Rangers Toronto Maple Leafs game recap December 19

Rangers overcome Matthews' 2 goals, defeat Maple Leafs
St Louis Blues Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 19

Kucherov scores twice for Lightning in win against Blues
Noa Diop makes roster of French U18 womens national team

Diop makes roster of French U18 women's national team
Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate John Tavares 1000 career points

Maple Leafs celebrate Tavares’ 1,000th career point with pregame ceremony
Ottawa Senators Jakob Chychrun prepared for emotional return against Arizona Coyotes

Chychrun prepared for emotional return against Coyotes
Ottawa Senators players accountable after coaching change

Players accountable after Senators replace Smith with Martin as coach
Tij Iginla leads players selected for CHL NHL Top Prospects game  

Iginla leads list of 40 players selected for 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
Detroit Red Wings sign goalie Michael Hutchinson

Red Wings sign Hutchinson with goalies Husso, Lyon each sidelined
Alex DeBrincat son wishes dad happy birthday with sign

DeBrincat’s 1-year-old son wishes dad happy birthday
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL Buzz news and notes December 19

NHL Buzz: Matthews, Brodie each expected back for Maple Leafs