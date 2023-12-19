Golden Knights at Hurricanes

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (21-6-5) at HURRICANES (16-12-3)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Nicolas Roy

Brett Howden -- William Carrier -- Michael Amadio

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Ben Hutton

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Jonas Rondbjerg

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body), Keegan Kolesar (undisclosed)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jack Drury -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Yaniv Perets

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)

Status report

Patera and Rondbjerg, a forward, were recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Kolesar, a forward, did not travel with the Golden Knights. … The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Svechnikov, who has missed six games with an upper-body injury, was a full participant in practice Monday and could return to the lineup. … Free agent goalie Aaron Dell signed a PTO with Carolina on Monday and worked out on-ice Tuesday.