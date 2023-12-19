Golden Knights at Hurricanes

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (21-6-5) at HURRICANES (16-12-3)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Nicolas Roy
Brett Howden -- William Carrier -- Michael Amadio
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Ben Hutton
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Jonas Rondbjerg
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body), Keegan Kolesar (undisclosed)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Stefan Noesen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jack Drury -- Teuvo Teravainen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Yaniv Perets
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)
Status report
Patera and Rondbjerg, a forward, were recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Kolesar, a forward, did not travel with the Golden Knights. … The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Svechnikov, who has missed six games with an upper-body injury, was a full participant in practice Monday and could return to the lineup. … Free agent goalie Aaron Dell signed a PTO with Carolina on Monday and worked out on-ice Tuesday.