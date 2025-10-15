Eichel scores 2, Golden Knights rally past Flames to push point streak to 4

Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, Kaedan Korczak also scored, and Mitch Marner had two assists for the Golden Knights (2-0-2), who won their first game in regulation and extended their season-opening point streak to four games.

Adin Hill left the game following the first period with an undisclosed injury after making eight saves. Akira Schmid played the final two periods and stopped all 19 shots he faced.

Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman scored for the Flames (1-3-0), who have lost three straight games. Dustin Wolf made 26 saves.

Backlund gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 7:32 of the first period when he took a pass from MacKenzie Weegar and scored with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Only 18 seconds after Backlund’s goal, Hill fell to the ice when his helmet came off his head after he stopped back-to-back shots by Matt Coronato and Rasmus Andersson. He got back up and finished the period, but didn’t return to the bench for the rest of the game.

Coleman extended it to 2-0 at 12:10. He intercepted a clearing attempt by forward Ivan Barbashev before lifting a shot over Hill’s glove to the top corner.

Eichel cut it to 2-1 at 10:00 of the second period. Wolf stopped the initial shot, but Eichel backhanded the rebound off the Calgary goalie and into the net.

Korczak tied it 2-2 at 4:11 of the third period when he snapped a shot from the top of the right circle past Wolf.

Eichel gave Vegas a 3-2 lead at 6:38 after driving hard to the net and sliding the puck past Wolf. He has nine points (four goals, five assists) in a season-opening four-game point streak.

Hertl added an empty-net goal at 19:53 for the 4-2 final.