Golden Knights at Flames projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (45-22-8) at FLAMES (36-27-12)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Nicolas Roy -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Akira Schmid

Adin Hill

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Tomas Hertl (upper body), Ilya Samsonov (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dyrden Hunt, Aydar Suniev, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Connor Zary (lower body)

Status report

Eichel did not participate in the Golden Knights morning skate but will "be ready to go," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. ... The Flames are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Latest News

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 5

Devils shut out Rangers, who fail to gain in wild-card race

Forsberg, Senators shut out Panthers, gain in Atlantic 

Draisaitl ‘out short term’ for Oilers, expected back by playoffs

NHL Buzz: Malkin returns from upper-body injury for Penguins against Stars

Lightning clinch berth in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Chase 'blessed' by turnout for Puck Cancer 2nd Shift charity game

Ovechkin ‘still the same big kid’ on verge of setting NHL goals record with Capitals

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Lightning, Panthers, Kings can clinch berths

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Ovechkin pursuit of Gretzky's goals record to be covered nationally

Ovechkin passes on empty-net opportunity for record-breaking goal

Carlson creates 'special moment' on Ovechkin's historic goal

Ovechkin makes history by tying Gretzky's NHL goals record

Gretzky 'so proud' to see Ovechkin tie him for NHL goals record in person

Ovechkin ties Gretzky's NHL record with 2 goals, Capitals edge Blackhawks