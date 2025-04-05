Golden Knights at Flames projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (45-22-8) at FLAMES (36-27-12)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Nicolas Roy -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Akira Schmid

Adin Hill

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Tomas Hertl (upper body), Ilya Samsonov (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dyrden Hunt, Aydar Suniev, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Connor Zary (lower body)

Status report

Eichel did not participate in the Golden Knights morning skate but will "be ready to go," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. ... The Flames are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.