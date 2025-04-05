Golden Knights at Flames projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (45-22-8) at FLAMES (36-27-12)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Nicolas Roy -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson – Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Akira Schmid
Adin Hill
Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Tomas Hertl (upper body), Ilya Samsonov (upper body)
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Dyrden Hunt, Aydar Suniev, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Connor Zary (lower body)
Status report
Eichel did not participate in the Golden Knights morning skate but will "be ready to go," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. ... The Flames are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.