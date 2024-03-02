Golden Knights at Sabres

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (33-20-7) at SABRES (28-28-4)
7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Golden Knights projected lineup
Brendan Brisson -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault
Ivan Barbashev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio
Paul Cotter -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Mason Morelli -- Bryson Froese -- Sheldon Rempal
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Grigori Denisenko, Daniil Miromanov, Ben Hutton
Injured: Brett Howden (upper body), Mark Stone (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (knee)
Sabres projected lineup
Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt – Kyle Okposo
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Eric Robinson
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson
Ryan Johnson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Victor Olofsson
Injured: Erik Johnson (illness), Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Eichel, who participated in his first full-contact practice Friday since being injured, will not play. Coach Bruce Cassidy said the center is close to returning from a knee injury that has sidelined him for 18 games and could return at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday or later next week when the team returns home. … Erik Johnson participated in the Sabres morning skate Saturday, but the defenseman will miss a second straight game.