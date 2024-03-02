Golden Knights at Sabres

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (33-20-7) at SABRES (28-28-4)

7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brendan Brisson -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Ivan Barbashev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio

Paul Cotter -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Mason Morelli -- Bryson Froese -- Sheldon Rempal

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Grigori Denisenko, Daniil Miromanov, Ben Hutton

Injured: Brett Howden (upper body), Mark Stone (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (knee)

Sabres projected lineup

Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt – Kyle Okposo

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Eric Robinson

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson

Ryan Johnson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Victor Olofsson

Injured: Erik Johnson (illness), Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Eichel, who participated in his first full-contact practice Friday since being injured, will not play. Coach Bruce Cassidy said the center is close to returning from a knee injury that has sidelined him for 18 games and could return at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday or later next week when the team returns home. … Erik Johnson participated in the Sabres morning skate Saturday, but the defenseman will miss a second straight game.