Golden Knights at Sabres projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (39-19-7) at SABRES (25-33-6)
12:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B, SN1, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Tanner Pearson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson -- Nicolas Roy -- Reilly Smith
Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt, Jonas Rondbjerg
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jordan Greenway
Peyton Krebs -- Jiri Kulich -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Connor Clifton
Bowen Byram -- Jacob Bryson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Josh Norris (undisclosed), JJ Peterka (lower body)
Status report
The Golden Knights, who held an optional practice Friday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. … Norris is questionable to play; the forward did not practice Friday and was being evaluated by team doctors for an undisclosed injury. ... Peterka, a forward, will miss a second straight game; coach Lindy Ruff anticipates he’ll return at some point during Buffalo’s upcoming four-game road trip, which begins at the Boston Bruins on Monday. … Bernard-Docker, a defenseman, practiced with the Sabres on Friday for the first time since being acquired, along with Norris, in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on March 7.