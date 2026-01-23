Bruins score 3 in 54 seconds, hold on to defeat Golden Knights

David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist, and Morgan Geekie had two assists for the Bruins (29-20-2), who have won seven of their past eight games. Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves and won his fourth straight start.

Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev also scored, and Akira Schmid made 24 saves for the Golden Knights (24-13-12), who have lost two in a row. Mark Stone had an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games (10 goals, 10 assists), the longest in Golden Knights history, surpassing Eichel’s record of 12 games in 2023-24.

Boston took a two-goal lead by scoring twice on the same power play, capitalizing on Hertl being assessed a double minor for high-sticking at 9:01 of the first. After Charlie McAvoy’s one-timer from the point beat a screened Schmid to the stick side to give the Bruins a 1-0 advantage at 9:12, Lindholm scored 30 seconds later to make it 2-0 by scoring from the slot off a centering pass by Pastrnak.

Tanner Jeannot pushed the lead to 3-0 at 10:06. After Jeannot stripped the puck from Vegas defenseman Ben Hutton on the forecheck, Sean Kuraly retrieved it and fed Jeannot, who beat Schmid from the left circle with a high shot to the short side.

Pastrnak increased Boston’s lead to 4-0 at 7:25 of the second period. He took Nikita Zadorov’s backhand pass from the bottom of the right circle and beat Schmid to the short side with a quick wrist shot from the left hash marks.

Vegas cut the deficit to 4-1 on Eichel’s goal 31 seconds into the third. He redirected Noah Hanifin’s centering pass, and Korpisalo made the initial stop before Eichel put the rebound into an open net from the top of the crease.

Hertl’s power-play goal cut it to 4-2 at 3:01, and Dorofeyev made it 4-3 at 17:25 with Schmid pulled for the extra attacker.