Golden Knights at Ducks projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-7-3) at DUCKS (10-10-3)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13, TVAS2
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Pavel Dorofeyev
Tomas Hertl -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Victor Olofsson
Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: None
Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Mark Stone (lower body), Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed)
Ducks projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Sam Colangelo
Cam Fowler -- Radko Gudas
Jackson Lacombe -- Olen Zellweger
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov
Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 1-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. ... Samsonov is expected to start after Hill made 28 saves against Edmonton. ... Stone, who has missed the past 12 games, participated in Vegas' morning skate Tuesday in a non-contact jersey for the first time since the injury, but coach Bruce Cassidy wants the forward to go through a full practice before re-inserting him into the lineup. ... Fowler will return after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury; Mintukov, a defenseman, will be scratched. ... The Ducks held an optional morning skate Wednesday with eight skaters and Dostal. ... Carlsson, a forward, has been skating on his own and remains day to day.