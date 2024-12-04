Golden Knights at Ducks projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-7-3) at DUCKS (10-10-3)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13, TVAS2

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Pavel Dorofeyev

Tomas Hertl -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: None

Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Mark Stone (lower body), Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed)

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Sam Colangelo

Cam Fowler -- Radko Gudas

Jackson Lacombe -- Olen Zellweger

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov

Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 1-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. ... Samsonov is expected to start after Hill made 28 saves against Edmonton. ... Stone, who has missed the past 12 games, participated in Vegas' morning skate Tuesday in a non-contact jersey for the first time since the injury, but coach Bruce Cassidy wants the forward to go through a full practice before re-inserting him into the lineup. ... Fowler will return after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury; Mintukov, a defenseman, will be scratched. ... The Ducks held an optional morning skate Wednesday with eight skaters and Dostal. ... Carlsson, a forward, has been skating on his own and remains day to day.