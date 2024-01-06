Ponomarev makes most of late call-up, scores for Hurricanes in NHL debut

WASHINGTON -- Vasily Ponomarev’s dream of playing in the NHL, ignited in a previous trip to Capital One Arena nearly seven years ago, somehow was exceeded by the reality Friday.
After getting a late call-up by the short-handed Carolina Hurricanes and not arriving at the arena until two hours before opening face-off, the 21-year-old center had a memorable NHL debut with a goal and an assist in a 6-2 victory against the Washington Capitals.
“I think for all of us it’s such a special thing to see that happen and be a part of it,” Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns said. “[Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour] said it after the game, those things you never forget.”
Ponamarev, a native of Moscow, recalled visiting Washington in 2017, when he was in Philadelphia to play in the World Selects Invitational to watch the Capitals play the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was the first time Ponamarev attended an NHL game.
Alex Ovechkin scored for the Capitals, and Sidney Crosby scored twice for the Penguins in their 3-2 victory.
“I saw how Ovi and Sid score, and I just dreamed big,” Ponomarev said. “And right now, I understand how you have to dream big to be maybe in seven or maybe 10 years in this situation like they are.”