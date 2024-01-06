Hurricanes score 5 straight in 3rd, rally past Capitals

Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and two assists, including the go-ahead goal at 12:41 of the third period on the power play to extend his multipoint streak to six games (seven goals, seven assists), matching the longest such streak in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers franchise history.

Vasily Ponomarev had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut for the Hurricanes (22-13-4), who won their fifth straight. Sebastian Aho had three assists, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves.

Nic Dowd and Dylan Strome scored for the Capitals (18-13-6), who have lost six of seven (1-4-2). Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves.

Svechnikov made it 3-2 at 12:41 of the third period when he scored on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Aho on a power play.

Burns extended it to 4-2 at 13:59, scoring a power-play goal on a slap shot from the center point off a pass from Svechnikov.

Dmitry Orlov scored a short-handed goal against his former team into an empty net at 18:11 to make it 5-2.

Ponomarev, Carolina’s second-round pick (53rd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, scored on a 2-on-1 rush at 19:01 for the 6-2 final.

Dowd gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 7:06 of the first period, scoring alone in front after a pass from Nicolas Aube-Kubel in the left corner.

Strome made it 2-0 at 16:29 when he tipped in a centering pass from Alex Ovechkin on a power play.

Burns cut it to 2-1 at 5:17 of the second period after scoring on a one-timer in front off a pass Svechnikov behind the end line.

Seth Jarvis tied the score 2-2 at 3:23 of the third period, taking a pass from Ponomarev and scoring on a backhand shot from in front.