Willander showing growth spurt with Canucks, excited to compete against Celebrini in future

VANCOUVER -- Tom Willander was excited to see center Macklin Celebrini selected by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, because it means the Vancouver Canucks defenseman prospect will get to battle his former Boston University teammate in the Pacific Division for years to come.

Willander, Celebrini and Macklin's older brother Aiden, a defenseman chosen by the Canucks in the sixth round (No. 171) of the 2023 NHL Draft, were freshmen teammates with the Terriers, who lost 2-1 in overtime to eventual national champion University of Denver in the semifinals of the 2024 NCAA Frozen Four.

The No. 11 pick in the 2023 draft, Willander said he is better for going up against Macklin Celebrini in practice all season. The 19-year-old relishes the idea of competing with him in the NHL, even if he wasn't quite ready to discuss when that might happen.

"Playing against friends is always fun," Willander said. "[Celebrini is] a very skilled player. I think that's something that will help me take the next step is playing against those players that I will be facing on the next rink, but also just having a good opponent that you really have to put focus on to be able to beat."

Celebrini will begin his NHL career this season after signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks on July 6, but Willander didn't want to get ahead of himself by talking about when he might leave school. The smooth-skating, right-handed shot is headed back to BU for his sophomore season, focused on building off an impressive 2023-24.

Despite adjusting to a smaller playing surface and a faster, more direct, straight-line style of play after coming over from Sweden, Willander had 25 points (four goals, 21 assists) and was a team-best plus-28 in 38 games, earning a place on the Hockey East Second All-Star Team.

"We've been really impressed with Tom," said Mike Komisarek, who joined Canucks player development in 2022 after 11 seasons as an NHL defenseman and visited with Willander every other week last season. "Extremely competitive kid, moves so well, the stuff with the puck is world class."

Willander (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) is already heavier than his draft year but remains focused on continuing to get stronger. There remains room to grow offensively after Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin projected him as a potential "perfect fit" with Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes because of his defensive acumen and intelligence.

He should get more opportunities to grow this season, at school when he moves up to a top pair after Lane Hutson signed with the Montreal Canadiens on April 12, and a potential returning player from the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he had one goal and two assists in seven games to help Sweden win a silver medal.

Willander stood out at his second development camp with the Canucks earlier this month and hopes to do the same in his second go-round in the NCAA and World Juniors. He believes the unconventional decision to come from Sweden and play on the smaller rinks in college hockey will "100 percent" help when it's time to take the next step and turn pro.

"I'm always taking it year by year," Willander said. "First off, I think it's always important to stay humble, but also I just think taking small steps at a time works best for me."