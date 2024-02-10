Canucks at Capitals

CANUCKS (34-12-6) at CAPITALS (23-20-7)
1:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SN
Canucks projected lineup
J.T. Miller -- Elias Lindholm -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Pius Suter
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Nils Aman -- Ilya Mikheyev
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Sam Lafferty
Injured: Carson Soucy (hand)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie
Max Pacioretty -- Mike Sgarbossa -- Tom Wilson
Anthony Mantha -- Connor McMichael -- Aliaksei Protas
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Trevor van Riemsdyk (illness)
Status report: Zadorov will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head of Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond during a 4-3 overtime loss Saturday.