Canucks at Capitals

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (34-12-6) at CAPITALS (23-20-7)

1:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SN

Canucks projected lineup

J.T. Miller -- Elias Lindholm -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Pius Suter

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Nils Aman -- Ilya Mikheyev

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Sam Lafferty

Injured: Carson Soucy (hand)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie

Max Pacioretty -- Mike Sgarbossa -- Tom Wilson

Anthony Mantha -- Connor McMichael -- Aliaksei Protas

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Trevor van Riemsdyk (illness)

Status report: Zadorov will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head of Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond during a 4-3 overtime loss Saturday.

