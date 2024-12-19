Canucks at Golden Knights projected lineups

CANUCKS (16-9-6) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (20-8-3)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP, TVAS
Canucks projected lineup
Conor Garland -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Max Sasson
Danton Heinen -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen
Derek Forbort -- Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Linus Karlsson, Phil Di Giuseppe
Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Victor Olofsson
Tanner Pearson -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Laczynski -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Ben Hutton (upper body), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed)
Status report
The Canucks did not hold a morning skate following their 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday. … Lankinen is expected to start after Demko made 28 saves Wednesday. ... Laczynski was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Barbashev was injured during a 3-2 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday and the forward is not expected to play. Dorofeyev will take his place on the first line.