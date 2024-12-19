Canucks at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (16-9-6) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (20-8-3)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP, TVAS

Canucks projected lineup

Conor Garland -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Max Sasson

Danton Heinen -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort -- Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Linus Karlsson, Phil Di Giuseppe

Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Laczynski -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Ben Hutton (upper body), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed)

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate following their 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday. … Lankinen is expected to start after Demko made 28 saves Wednesday. ... Laczynski was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Barbashev was injured during a 3-2 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday and the forward is not expected to play. Dorofeyev will take his place on the first line.

