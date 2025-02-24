Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Canucks

Scores on power play with 5:53 remaining; Vancouver limited to 15 shots

Canucks at Utah Hockey Club | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Dylan Guenther scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:53 left in regulation, and the Utah Hockey Club defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 at Delta Center on Sunday.

Guenther scored on the power play by tipping in a backdoor pass from Nick Schmaltz at the left post.

Logan Cooley scored in his return to the lineup for Utah (25-24-9), which was coming off a 5-3 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Karel Vejmelka made 14 saves.

Jake DeBrusk scored for the Canucks (26-20-11), who have lost the first two games of a five-game road trip. Arturs Silovs made 30 saves in his first start since Nov. 27.

DeBrusk gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 1:43 of the second period, scoring a power-play goal in tight off a cross-crease pass from Elias Pettersson.

Cooley tied it 1-1 at 3:51, redirecting John Marino's shot from the right point. It was his first game since Jan. 29 (missed previous seven games with lower-body injury).

