Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Canucks

Guenther scored on the power play by tipping in a backdoor pass from Nick Schmaltz at the left post.

Logan Cooley scored in his return to the lineup for Utah (25-24-9), which was coming off a 5-3 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Karel Vejmelka made 14 saves.

Jake DeBrusk scored for the Canucks (26-20-11), who have lost the first two games of a five-game road trip. Arturs Silovs made 30 saves in his first start since Nov. 27.

DeBrusk gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 1:43 of the second period, scoring a power-play goal in tight off a cross-crease pass from Elias Pettersson.

Cooley tied it 1-1 at 3:51, redirecting John Marino's shot from the right point. It was his first game since Jan. 29 (missed previous seven games with lower-body injury).