Canucks at Blues projected lineups

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate. … Garland had a maintenance day Sunday but is expected to play. Joshua, a forward, skated in Garland’s spot and could return after missing the past 10 games. … Myers is expected to return from a three-game suspension for cross-checking Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard on Jan. 18. … Sherwood, a forward, could join Vancouver later on its road trip. ... Walker will return and replace Sundqvist, a forward, and Joseph will move to center from right wing. … St. Louis will mix up all three of its defensive pairings from a 2-0 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.