Canucks at Blues projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (21-17-10) at BLUES (23-23-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Prime

Canucks projected lineup

Danton Heinen -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Linus Karlsson

Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Phil Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Max Sasson

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson -- Carson Soucy

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Vincent Desharnais

Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (lower body), Dakota Joshua (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Brandon Saad -- Mathieu Joseph -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Oskar Sundqvist, Alexandre Texier, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate. … Garland had a maintenance day Sunday but is expected to play. Joshua, a forward, skated in Garland’s spot and could return after missing the past 10 games. … Myers is expected to return from a three-game suspension for cross-checking Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard on Jan. 18. … Sherwood, a forward, could join Vancouver later on its road trip. ... Walker will return and replace Sundqvist, a forward, and Joseph will move to center from right wing. … St. Louis will mix up all three of its defensive pairings from a 2-0 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL On Tap: Kings seek turnaround against Red Wings

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL Buzz: Wood activated from injured reserve by Avalanche

Pietrangelo withdraws from 4 Nations Face-Off because of ailment

Boldy has 3 points, Wild hold off Blackhawks

Vilardi gets 4 points, Jets defeat Flames for 3rd win in row

Hertl, Hill help Golden Knights defeat Panthers

Parayko thriving with Blues, psyched to represent Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Celebrini, Wolf highlight NHL.com’s Rookie All-Star Team

NHL nationally televised games for week of Jan. 27

Hughes 'playing the best I've played in my career' for Canucks ahead of 4 Nations

Color of Hockey: Montgomery brothers progressing in quest to play in NHL

Zizing 'Em Up: Sweden-Finland hockey rivalry part of build to 4 Nations Face-Off

Merilainen makes 34 saves, Senators defeat Utah Hockey Club

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest