Canucks at Blues projected lineups

CANUCKS (21-17-10) at BLUES (23-23-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Prime
Canucks projected lineup
Danton Heinen -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Linus Karlsson
Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Phil Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Max Sasson
Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort -- Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson -- Carson Soucy
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Vincent Desharnais
Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (lower body), Dakota Joshua (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Brandon Saad -- Mathieu Joseph -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Oskar Sundqvist, Alexandre Texier, Scott Perunovich
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)
Status report
The Canucks did not hold a morning skate. … Garland had a maintenance day Sunday but is expected to play. Joshua, a forward, skated in Garland’s spot and could return after missing the past 10 games. … Myers is expected to return from a three-game suspension for cross-checking Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard on Jan. 18. … Sherwood, a forward, could join Vancouver later on its road trip. ... Walker will return and replace Sundqvist, a forward, and Joseph will move to center from right wing. … St. Louis will mix up all three of its defensive pairings from a 2-0 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.