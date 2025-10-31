Coach’s Challenge: VAN @ STL – 17:18 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: St. Louis

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Vancouver

Explanation: Video review determined that Vancouver’s Mackenzie MacEachern impaired Jordan Binnington’s ability to play his position prior to the shot entering the net. According to Rule 69.4, “If an attacking player initiates any contact with a goalkeeper, other than incidental contact, while the goalkeeper is outside his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

