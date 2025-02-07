Canucks defeat Sharks in OT on O'Connor's penalty shot

Forward wins it at 33 seconds after Toffoli ties it late for San Jose

VAN at SJS | Recap

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Drew O'Connor scored on a penalty shot 33 seconds into overtime, and the Vancouver Canucks recovered for a 2-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday.

O'Connor scored glove side on Vitek Vanecek after he was hooked by Macklin Celebrini, who had his attempt on a 2-on-1 stopped by Thatcher Demko at the other end of the ice.

Dakota Joshua scored, and Demko made 33 saves for the Canucks (25-18-11), who have won two straight and are 5-1-1 in their past seven. Defenseman Quinn Hughes, who is expected to play for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, missed his third straight game with an undisclosed injury.

Tyler Toffoli tied it late for the Sharks (15-34-7), who have lost three straight and are 1-8-1 in their past 10. Vanecek made 22 saves in his first start since Dec 14 (broken cheekbone).

Joshua put the Canucks ahead 1-0 with a power-play goal at 8:04 of the third period. He deflected Pius Suter's shot from the left boards five-hole on Vanecek.

Toffoli tied the game 1-1 with 1:28 remaining in regulation. He banked a shot in off Derek Forbort from below the goal line after Demko stopped him twice from in close.

VAN@SJS: O'Connor fires home the penalty shot to win it in OT

