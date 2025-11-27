Canucks at Sharks projected lineups

CANUCKS (10-12-2) at SHARKS (11-10-3)
4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk
Conor Garland -- David Kampf -- Brock Boeser
Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Jiri Patera
Nikita Tolopilo
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Kevin Lankinen, Lukas Reichel
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Adam Gaudette -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, John Klingberg
Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Lankinen, a goalie, did not accompany the Canucks for the start of their four-game road trip because of personal reasons. ... Demko has been unavailable the past six games, but the goalie is on the trip. ... Celebrini didn't skate during Sharks practice on Thursday due to maintenance but will play. ... Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said he hopes to get Skinner and Misa back at practice next Tuesday. Both forwards skated on their own on Thursday.