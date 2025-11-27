Canucks at Sharks projected lineups

CANUCKS (10-12-2) at SHARKS (11-10-3)

4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk

Conor Garland -- David Kampf -- Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Jiri Patera

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Kevin Lankinen, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Adam Gaudette -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, John Klingberg

Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Lankinen, a goalie, did not accompany the Canucks for the start of their four-game road trip because of personal reasons. ... Demko has been unavailable the past six games, but the goalie is on the trip. ... Celebrini didn't skate during Sharks practice on Thursday due to maintenance but will play. ... Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said he hopes to get Skinner and Misa back at practice next Tuesday. Both forwards skated on their own on Thursday.