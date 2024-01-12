Pettersson has 4 points, Canucks top Penguins in OT for 4th straight victory

Sidney Crosby scored twice, including the tying goal late in the third, and Marcus Pettersson had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (20-15-5), who have lost three of five. Tristan Jarry made 19 saves in the final two periods and overtime after Alex Nedeljkovicallowed three goals on nine shots in the first.

“I thought it was tough to assess ‘Ned’s’ game because the goals were difficult saves,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “We made the decision to switch goalies mainly because we were trying to create a spark because we didn’t think our team had the energy that we needed or the juice, whatever you want to call it.

“I didn’t think we played with the energy that we needed to in the first period. I thought ‘Jars’ played really well.”

Crosby tied it 3-3 at 19:31 of the third, his 24th of the season, deflecting Erik Karlsson’s shot while playing 6-on-5.

“I don’t think the start was good,” Crosby said. “In the second and third, we were better. ... It’s hard to fall behind against a team like that. I thought we did a good job staying with it and getting ourselves back in the game.”

Boeser scored two goals 47 seconds apart early in the first period. He put Vancouver ahead 1-0 at 5:44, tipping a pass from Elias Pettersson near the right post, then made it 2-0 on a power play at 6:31 with a deflection for his 27th goal this season.

"Definitely grindy,” Miller said. “They're not all going to be perfect or pretty, especially on the road against one of the top teams in the League for the last little while. So, we feel good about the two points. We're happy to get the win. We're trying to get wins right now."

Marcus Pettersson cut it to 2-1 at 16:20, scoring his first of the season on a one-timer from the point off a pass by Jansen Harkins

Elias Pettersson extended the lead to 3-1 at 17:31 with a deflection of a shot by Hronek.

Crosby’s snap shot under Demko’s glove on a 2-on-1 cut it to 3-2 at 6:05 of the second.

"Pretty resilient group,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. “There are moments, obviously, we have to clean up. ... I have to admit that when the pressure's on us, guys aren't getting rattled. That's good. That's a good thing. We want to stick to our game as much as possible.”

Pittsburgh outshot Vancouver 14-5 in the third.

“It’s a hard-fought point,” Marcus Pettersson said. “I think we competed hard in coming back and tying it up, so it’s a hard-fought point. ... We competed a lot harder [in the second and third]. Didn’t give them as many looks, I think. The looks they got and tips in front of the net, they were just too good. So, we dug down and competed hard from there on in.”

NOTES: The Canucks are 25-0-0 when leading after two periods. … Elias Pettersson has scored the game-winning goal in each of the past four games – tied with Daniel Alfredsson (2006-07) for the second longest streak in NHL history, behind Newsy Lalonde (five games in 1920-21). Pettersson recorded his seventh goal over his past four games. The last Canucks player with that many over a four-game span was Mikael Samuelsson in 2009-10. … Miller’s seventh three-point period game tied him with Markus Naslund for the third most in franchise history, behind Trevor Linden and Pavel Bure (eight). … Penguins forward Reilly Smith went to the locker room after taking a hit from Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov at 8:22 of the first. He returned later in the period but did not come back to start the second. Smith is being evaluated for an upper-body injury, Sullivan said. … Crosby scored his 573rd career goal and tied Mike Bossy (573, New York Islanders) for the eighth most with a single franchise in NHL history.