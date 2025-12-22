Canucks at Flyers projected lineups

CANUCKS (15-17-3) at FLYERS (17-10-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, Prime, TVAS2
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk -- David Kampf -- Conor Garland
Kiefer Sherwood -- Aatu Raty -- Drew O'Connor
Liam Ohgren -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Nils Hoglander
Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom -- Rodrigo Abols -- Nikita Grebenkin
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Garnet Hathaway, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)
Status report
Pettersson and Hoglander participated in the morning skate, but neither forward will play. Canucks coach Adam Foote said Pettersson is close to returning and could play as soon as the first or second game after the holiday break. ... Dvorak will play after missing a 5-4 shootout loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday because of a lower-body injury. ... Vladar is expected to start after not dressing Saturday because of an upper-body injury; Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said the goalie would be a game-time decision. ... Philadelphia reassigned goalie Aleksei Kolosov to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League.