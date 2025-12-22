Canucks at Flyers projected lineups

CANUCKS (15-17-3) at FLYERS (17-10-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, Prime, TVAS2

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk -- David Kampf -- Conor Garland

Kiefer Sherwood -- Aatu Raty -- Drew O'Connor

Liam Ohgren -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Nils Hoglander

Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom -- Rodrigo Abols -- Nikita Grebenkin

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Garnet Hathaway, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)

Status report

Pettersson and Hoglander participated in the morning skate, but neither forward will play. Canucks coach Adam Foote said Pettersson is close to returning and could play as soon as the first or second game after the holiday break. ... Dvorak will play after missing a 5-4 shootout loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday because of a lower-body injury. ... Vladar is expected to start after not dressing Saturday because of an upper-body injury; Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said the goalie would be a game-time decision. ... Philadelphia reassigned goalie Aleksei Kolosov to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League.