Canucks at Islanders

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (26-11-3) at ISLANDERS (18-11-10)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Elias Pettersson -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev -- Pius Suter -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Ian Cole

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Mark Friedman, Linus Karlsson

Injured: Phillip Di Giuseppe (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Scott Mayfield

Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Ken Appleby

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching, Samuel Bolduc

Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (day to day), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

DeSmith is expected to start after Demko started the previous four games, including making 39 saves in a 6-3 win at the New York Rangers on Monday. ... Pelech will be a game-time decision after missing 20 games with a lower-body injury; he was activated off long-term injured reserve Tuesday. ... Sorokin will make his seventh start in eight games. ... Varlamov, a goalie who has missed two games, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Latest News

NHL On Tap news and notes January 9

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers look for 8th straight win, visit Blackhawks
William Nylander tops fan voting for 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Nylander of Maple Leafs leads fan voting for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
NHL betting odds for January 9, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 9
Boston Bruins Colorado Avalanche game recap January 8

MacKinnon home point streak at 22, Avalanche top Bruins in shootout
Charlie McAvoy Auston Matthews EA Sports NHL teammates

McAvoy was video game teammates with Matthews, Keller, Fitzgerald in 'NHL16'
Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild game recap January 8

Murray gets 1st NHL shutout, Stars defeat Wild
Jackie Redmond talks new YouTube show, PWHL in NHL.com Q&A

Redmond talks new show on YouTube, PWHL in Q&A with NHL.com
Coaches Room Young players in NHL must protect themselves

Young players must protect themselves while navigating through NHL
Pittsburgh Penguins Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 8

Malkin has goal, assist in Penguins win against Flyers
Vancouver Canucks New York Rangers game recap January 8

Pettersson has 4 points, Canucks defeat Rangers
Cutter Gauthier traded to Ducks by Flyers for Jamie Drysdale

Gauthier traded to Ducks by Flyers for Drysdale, draft pick
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast
NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast available now

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast
Jason Robertson makes Dallas Stars football team

Robertson turns Stars into hypothetical football team, puts himself at QB
Marc Andre Fleury gets fan out of class with video

Fleury attempts to get young fan out of class with funny video to teacher
Connor Ingram finds footing as Coyotes goalie after confronting mental health issues

Ingram finds footing as Coyotes goalie after confronting mental health issues 