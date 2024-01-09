Canucks at Islanders

CANUCKS (26-11-3) at ISLANDERS (18-11-10)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Elias Pettersson -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev -- Pius Suter -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Ian Cole

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Mark Friedman, Linus Karlsson

Injured: Phillip Di Giuseppe (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Scott Mayfield

Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Ken Appleby

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching, Samuel Bolduc

Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (day to day), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

DeSmith is expected to start after Demko started the previous four games, including making 39 saves in a 6-3 win at the New York Rangers on Monday. ... Pelech will be a game-time decision after missing 20 games with a lower-body injury; he was activated off long-term injured reserve Tuesday. ... Sorokin will make his seventh start in eight games. ... Varlamov, a goalie who has missed two games, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.