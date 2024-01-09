Canucks at Islanders

CANUCKS (26-11-3) at ISLANDERS (18-11-10)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Elias Pettersson -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Ilya Mikheyev -- Pius Suter -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov -- Ian Cole
Casey DeSmith
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Mark Friedman, Linus Karlsson
Injured: Phillip Di Giuseppe (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier
Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Scott Mayfield
Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho
Ilya Sorokin
Ken Appleby
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching, Samuel Bolduc
Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (day to day), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
DeSmith is expected to start after Demko started the previous four games, including making 39 saves in a 6-3 win at the New York Rangers on Monday. ... Pelech will be a game-time decision after missing 20 games with a lower-body injury; he was activated off long-term injured reserve Tuesday. ... Sorokin will make his seventh start in eight games. ... Varlamov, a goalie who has missed two games, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.