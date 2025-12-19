Canucks at Islanders projected lineups

CANUCKS (13-17-3) at ISLANDERS (19-12-3)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SN

Canucks projected lineup

Conor Garland -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- David Kampf -- Jake DeBrusk

Evander Kane -- Max Sasson -- Kiefer Sherwood

Liam Ohgren -- Drew O'Connor -- Linus Karlsson

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: P.O Joseph, Aatu Raty

Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Mathew Barzal -- Jonathan Drouin

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Anthony Duclair -- Calum Ritchie -- Maxim Shabanov

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Marshall Warren

Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Elias Pettersson, a forward, is unlikely to play. … Arshdeep Bains cleared waivers on Thursday and the forward was loaned to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. … Warren was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Tuesday but the defenseman is not expected to play. … Barzal missed the morning skate because of maintenance, but will take warmups. … Horvat skated Friday morning but the forward will not play. He was injured during a 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 11.