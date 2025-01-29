Canucks at Predators projected lineups

CANUCKS (22-17-10) at PREDATORS (18-23-7)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Danton Heinen -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Linus Karlsson
Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Phil Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Dakota Joshua
Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort -- Filip Hronek
Noah Juulsen -- Carson Soucy
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Elias Pettersson, Vincent Desharnais, Max Sasson
Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L'Heureux
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Roman Josi -- Justin Barron
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Kevin Gravel
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)
Status report
Joshua will return to the lineup after missing the past 11 games because of a lower-body injury. … Evangelista participated in the Predators morning skate Wednesday but the forward will miss his eighth straight game.