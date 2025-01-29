Canucks at Predators projected lineups

CANUCKS (22-17-10) at PREDATORS (18-23-7)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Danton Heinen -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Linus Karlsson

Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Phil Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Dakota Joshua

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Filip Hronek

Noah Juulsen -- Carson Soucy

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Elias Pettersson, Vincent Desharnais, Max Sasson

Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L'Heureux

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Roman Josi -- Justin Barron

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Kevin Gravel

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)

Status report

Joshua will return to the lineup after missing the past 11 games because of a lower-body injury. … Evangelista participated in the Predators morning skate Wednesday but the forward will miss his eighth straight game.