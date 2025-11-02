Tarasenko has 3 points, Wild defeat Canucks to end 5-game skid

Jonas Brodin and Vinnie Hinostroza each had a goal and an assist for the Wild (4-6-3), who were 0-3-2 in their previous five games. Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves.

Drew O’Connor scored his first two goals of the season, and Thatcher Demko made 22 saves for the Canucks (6-7-0), who have lost two of their past three and five of eight.

Tarasenko made it 1-0 on the power play at 15:53 of the first period. Joel Eriksson Ek corralled a loose puck and passed low to Tarasenko for the backhand putaway.

O’Connor tied it 1-1 at 5:34 of the second period with a rebound off Gustavsson’s pads in the low slot.

Marco Rossi put Minnesota back on top 2-1 at 13:49 with a rebound off a Tarasenko point shot. Rossi has seven points (two goals, five assists) on a five-game point streak.

Hinostroza extended the lead to 3-1 at 4:07 of the third period, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 and finishing with a wrist shot glove side.

Brodin made it 4-1 at 5:46 with a wrist shot off the far side that deflected in off Demko’s glove.

O’Connor cut the lead to 4-2 at 7:00 after Aatu Raty won the face-off back to O’Connor for a shot through traffic.

Ryan Hartman scored into the empty net at 16:43 for the 5-2 final.