Canucks have 'all the faith in the world' in DeSmith going into Game 3

NASHVILLE -- Casey DeSmith has fond memories of the last time he was at a playoff game at Bridgestone Arena.

"I was actually here when the [Pittsburgh Penguins] won [the Stanley Cup] in Nashville and that was one of the most electric buildings I've ever been in," the Vancouver Canucks goalie said Thursday. "I'm looking forward to it being more of the same."

DeSmith was an extra for the Penguins during the Stanley Cup Final in 2017. But he'll be the starter when the Canucks visit the Nashville Predators in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TBS, BSSO, TVAS2, SN).

The 32-year-old will make his second straight start in place of Thatcher Demko, who is week to week after sustaining an undisclosed injury during Vancouver's 4-2 win in Game 1 on Sunday.

DeSmith made 12 saves in Vancouver's 4-1 loss in Game 2 on Tuesday, his second-ever Stanley Cup Playoff game.

He said getting the feel for the tempo of playoff hockey gives him a bit more confidence coming into Game 3, with the best-of-7 series tied 1-1.

"A little bit more comfortability now with the one game out of the way," DeSmith said. "And looking forward to building on a hopefully better performance this time around for myself."

There wasn't much DeSmith could have done on the goals he let in, especially the first one. Predators forward Filip Forsberg spun at the left point and fired a shot toward the net. Forward Anthony Beauvillier, in the left face-off circle, stretched out his stick with one hand and redirected the puck past DeSmith, who was moving the other way in anticipation of the puck going into the far corner.

The goal came 1:14 into the first period, with fans at Rogers Arena already chanting "Let's go Casey."

"That was obviously less than ideal," DeSmith said. "It was almost comical with the fans supporting me so much and then that goes in. Hopefully someday I can laugh about that."

That positive mindset is one reason the Canucks aren't concerned with DeSmith moving into the No. 1 role at the most important time of the season.

"We've got all the faith in the world in Casey," defenseman Ian Cole said. "That fluky one in the first, it's a high tip with a guy reaching out with one hand and he doesn't see the redirection. It's unfortunate, and I think as a team we could have cleaned up some of the other ones.

"Those weren't on him. We can do a better job. We can help him out a lot more and we know that he's going to be really good for us tomorrow."

The Canucks have seen DeSmith come up big in important spots all season. He was 12-9-6 with a 2.89 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 29 games (27 starts), including going 4-5-1 with a 2.94 GAA and .888 save percentage in 10 starts from March 13-April 13, when Demko was out with a knee injury.

"I don't worry about Casey," coach Rick Tocchet said. "He's given us some really good starts this year. The Edmonton (Oilers) game at the end of the year (32 saves in a 3-1 victory April 13) was a big game for us. I thought he was fine last game, he's smiling today. That's why I love Casey."

And if DeSmith needs any more support, he can turn to Demko, who is with the team in Nashville while he rehabilitates his injury.

"He's awesome," DeSmith said. "I wish he was on the bench with me. He's been such a good goalie partner to me all year and obviously I respect him so much as a goalie. So to just have him here, he came up to me today and just checked it on me, how you doing? He's just that type of guy, that type of goalie partner who roots for me just like I rooted for him all year. I hope he gets better quick."

Until he does, the Canucks have full trust in DeSmith.

"We've been confident with Casey all year, anytime he's gone in," said defenseman Tyler Myers, who will play in Game 3 after missing Game 2 because of the flu. "He's a really good goalie. We know what he can do for us. I thought he played well last game.

"He's been great for us and we're very confident with him back there."