Miller propels Canucks past Panthers in OT

Lundell tied it 2-2 on the power play with 1:00 remaining in the second, scoring his fourth goal in three games when he shot from below the right dot to the far side.

“I thought we fought pretty good. It was not easy,” Lundell said. “The start was not as good as we wanted, but we got better later in the game. It was tight. It’s always fun to score. I’m trying to do my best. I know we have some guys away, so I am just trying to step up and be a leader.”

Lankinen made 14 saves in the second period and nine in the third but did not face a shot in overtime.

“I am not going to lie. It feels great,” said Lankinen, who has given up two goals in each of his first two starts with the Canucks. He lost his Vancouver debut 3-2 in the shootout against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.

“Obviously this was a huge team win for the guys. We played an extremely solid road game against a very talented team. I am glad we got the win.”

NOTES: Florida forward Jonah Gadjovich left the game with an undisclosed injury after playing three shifts in the first period. Maurice did not have an update. … The Panthers are 2-1-1 without Barkov and Tkachuk. … Florida forward Mackie Samoskevich had an assist on Boqvist’s goal for first NHL point. It was his 13th game. … Miller scored his 10th overtime goal with the Canucks, passing Brendan Morrison for second in their history. Daniel Sedin is the leader with 16.