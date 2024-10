Challenge Initiated By: Florida

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal Vancouver

Explanation: Video review determined the puck deflected off Nils Aman’s glove during the faceoff and, therefore, does not constitute a hand pass. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 79.1.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge